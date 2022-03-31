Andersen blanks Canadiens 4-0 as Hurricanes stay hot

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes dominated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist as the Hurricanes stretched their points streak to six games with their third win in the last four outings. Svechnikov’s second goal went into an empty net. Jake Allen stopped 40 shots for Montreal, which has won just once in its last six games.