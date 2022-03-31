Parker hopes Title IX documentary serves as inspiration

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Title IX has been a passionate subject for Candace Parker ever since she learned of its impact while doing a paper on it in the eighth grade. So, it is no surprise her first documentary as an executive producer is about the landmark legislation. Parker considers herself to be a first generation benefactor of Title IX, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The documentary also comes at a time when inequalities between the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are coming under intense scrutiny.