Tracking Tiger: No word on PGA or US Open, only St. Andrews

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Maybe the Internet sleuths who track flights should tune in a week before the PGA Championship. Southern Hills is the next logical place for Tiger Woods to play, and even then he didn’t sound very certain. When he finished the Masters, Woods said he would only play big events. The next major is the third week in May in Oklahoma. The U.S. Open is a month later outside Boston. Nick Faldo will be part of the CBS team at the PGA Championship. He’ll try to avoid another spoiler alert like he did on Rory McIlroy’s bunker shot at Augusta.