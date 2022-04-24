Megill shines for Mets, beating sloppy Diamondbacks 6-2

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Tylor Megill threw 6 2/3 impressive innings, Francisco Lindor got two hits and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2. The Mets took two of three games against the D-backs for their fifth straight series win to start the season, matching a franchise record set in 2018. It was another good showing for New York’s starting pitching, which came into the game with an 8-2 record and a 2.44 ERA. Megill gave up two runs and four hits, walking one and striking out seven. Arizona’s defense committed three errors.