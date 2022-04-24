Tar Heels’ Caleb Love returning after NCAA title game run

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

North Carolina guard Caleb Love is returning for his junior season. Getting Love back is a huge boost for the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game. He announced his decision in a social-media video on Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. With Love’s return, the Tar Heels will bring back every starter except floor-stretching big man Brady Manek. Love was considered a potential second-round NBA draft pick. He has athleticism and game-changing scoring potential that was critical to the Tar Heels reaching a record 21st Final Four in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season.