Machado, Padres beat Cubs 5-4 in Clevinger’s return

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 hours after finding out manager Bob Melvin will have prostate surgery. Melvin announced before the game that he’ll have surgery Wednesday. He said he doesn’t think he has cancer, “but they won’t know until they get in there.” Mike Clevinger pitched well for 4 1/3 innings in his first start at Petco Park since late in the 2020 season. He missed last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery. Chicago’s Wade Miley lasted three innings in his Cubs debut.