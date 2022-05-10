Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws. Terms of the settlement have not been filed with the court and details were not released. The suit had been scheduled for a trial starting June 1 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. A letter filed with the court by lawyers for both sides asked Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero to postpone the trial. The sides said they had reached a settlement in principle as part of a confidential memorandum of understanding that is subject to ratification by the parties.