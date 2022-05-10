Stars return in Dallas as 2nd golf major of year looms

By The Associated Press

Golf’s stars are starting to come out as the second major of the year looms. For two straight weeks, the PGA Tour field featured only one player from the top 10 in the world. The AT&T Byron Nelson has four of the top 10 and nine of the top 20. That starts with No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the Masters champion. Also in Dallas is Jordan Spieth. Dustin Johnson is playing for the first time since getting married. The LPGA Tour returns with the Founders Cup in New Jersey. The PGA Tour Champions has the first of its five majors.