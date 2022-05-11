United States expected to be named host of Rugby World Cups

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

An American bid to stage the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups has received the full support of the White House and is expected to receive the green light on Thursday as the sport looks to break new ground. World Rugby will announce the host nations for the men’s and women’s World Cups for the period 2025-2033. The United States are set to be awarded the men’s tournament in 2031 and the women’s tournament in 2033. It will mark the first time the men’s tournament will be staged in North or South America. The American market is regarded by World Rugby as an area of untapped potential.