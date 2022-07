FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag scored on a first-half penalty kick, Cory Burke added a second-half goal and the Philadelphia Union held off Inter Miami CF 2-1. Gazdag gave Philadelphia (9-2-10) a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute and Burke scored — with an assist from Kai Wagner — in the 66th minute to make it 2-0. Gonzalo Higuaín made things interesting with a goal in the 82nd minute for Inter Miami (6-9-5).G