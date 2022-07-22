Expectations high for Marsch, new Americans at Leeds

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch acknowledges last season’s relegation battle was “intensely stressful.” A preseason trip Down Under for the American and his squad has been more laid-back. Leeds now features two American players in midfielders Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams. But expectations are ramping up on all three Americans. A slow start could spell trouble for Marsch. The fans at Elland Road will be anxious to see what the club got for the combined $53 million in transfer fees spent on the United States internationals. Leeds hosts Wolverhampton in the season opener Aug. 6.

