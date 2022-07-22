Former Braves, Cubs OF Dwight Smith dies at 58

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Braves and Cubs outfielder Dwight Smith has died at the age of 58. The Braves announced that Smith died Fridayt on congestive heart and lung failure. Smith was a runner-up for NL rookie of the year with the Cubs and went on to play on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team in 1995. Smith played in the big leagues for eight years, also splitting a season between the California Angels and Baltimore Orioles. His son, Dwight Jr., has also spent time in majors, most recently with Baltimore in 2020.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.