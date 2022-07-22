LEADING OFF: Bosox try to recover from Toronto’s run rampage

Jarren Duran and the Red Sox will try to shake off what happened at Fenway Park, where Toronto went on a run rampage that included an inside-the-park grand slam thanks to Duran’s misplay and negligence. The Blue Jays surpassed the franchise record for runs in a game when they scored their 25th in the fifth inning Friday night. Raimel Tapia’s inside-the-parker accounted for four unusual runs. Tapia hit a fly to center in the third inning, and Duran took a couple steps back, then a couple in, then put up his hands in confusion. Fans groaned when the ball landed on the warning track behind him. Duran then walked slowly toward the ball while left fielder Alex Verdugo raced over to pick it up.

By The Associated Press

