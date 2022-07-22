Votto, Solano, India homer, Reds rough up Wainwright, Cards

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto, Donovan Solano and Jonathan India homered, Tyler Naquin drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds opened the second half of the season with a 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a broken right clavicle when he was hit by Goldschmidt’s foul tip in the first inning. He exited after being unable to make a throw on Goldschmidt’s chopper between the plate and mound. The Reds roughed up Adam Wainwright after losing three of their last four games following a season-high, five-game winning streak. Paul Goldschmidt, who homered in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, went deep for the second-place Cardinals, who brgan the day trailing NL Central-leading Milwaukee by a half-game.

