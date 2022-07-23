Brooke Henderson takes 2-shot lead into final round of Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Brooke Henderson saw her lead at the Evian Championship reduced to two shots after the third round as the Canadian seeks her second major title. Henderson missed a three-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 18th and had to settle for a 3-under 68 that left her on 17-under par. She is two shots off the 54-hole record for the tournament. Her only major championship victory came in 2016 at the Women’s PGA Championship. Former No. 1 So Yeon Ryu shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The No. 283-ranked Sophia Schubert shot 66 and was four back in third place.

