Cyberknife wins $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass previously unbeaten Jack Christopher, then held off Bob Baffert’s Taiba to win the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday. Ridden by Florent Geroux, the Brad Cox-trained colt covered the 1 1/8 mile in a track record 1:46.24. The colt finished a head in front of Taiba in denying Baffert a record-extending 10th win in the Grade 1 stakes. Jack Christopher, who had won all four of his previous starts for trainer Chad Brown, finished two lengths back in third in the field of eight 3-year-olds.

