Bills open camp seeking to shake sting of ’13 Seconds’ loss

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened training camp seeking to start fresh while having difficulty shaking the lingering sting of how their season abruptly ended in January. The frustrations of blowing a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of regulation in an eventual overtime loss to Kansas City in an AFC divisional playoff were still apparent. The two-time defending AFC East champs hope to use the loss as motivation. Buffalo is currently pegged as the Super Bowl favorite in returning much of its roster, while upgrading its middling pass rush with the offseason addition of Von Miller.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.