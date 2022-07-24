Gomes, Smyly help lift Cubs to three-game sweep of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yan Gomes hit two home runs, Drew Smyly tossed six sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Nelson Velázquez also went deep for the Cubs, who have won four in a row to pull within 19 games of .500. It was Chicago’s first three-game sweep in Philadelphia since July 25-27, 2000. Garrett Stubbs homered for the Phillies. Only the Reds, Athletics and Nationals entered the day with fewer wins than Chicago.

