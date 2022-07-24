Judge homers again as Cortes, Yankees roll past Orioles 6-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0. Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, produced the first four-hit game of his career. New York, with the best record in the big leagues, took two of three and has won 22 of 32 series this year. Judge has seven home runs in his last nine games and leads the majors with 81 RBIs. Cortes allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked none while lowering his ERA from 2.63 to 2.48. The 27-year-old lefty began his MLB career with the Orioles in 2018.

