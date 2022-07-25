Bus bond: Jags open camp with police escort to high school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson opened his first training camp in Jacksonville with a police escort. The first-year Jaguars coach and 91 players loaded onto a five-bus caravan for a 5-mile ride from TIAA Bank Field to a nearby high school for their first practice. Despite the extra security, the quick trip provided an old-school feel for a new-school coach whose main goal is leading one of the NFL’s bumbling franchises back to respectability. Pederson says “10 minutes on a bus full of 50 guys, yeah, there’s quite a bit of bonding.” Jacksonville landed at Episcopal High for camp because of a $120 million renovation to the team’s practice fields.

