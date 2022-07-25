Jalen Ramsey teaches Rams teammates while his shoulders heal

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey could have eased into training camp this summer. After a long, grueling season culminating in a Super Bowl title, the All-Pro cornerback could have rested his body and his surgically repaired shoulders during the Los Angeles Rams’ 2 1/2 weeks at UC Irvine. Instead, Ramsey is basically serving as another assistant coach, dispensing knowledge and tips to the Rams’ younger defensive backs. Ramsey’s commitment to the Rams’ overall success hasn’t waned at all with a Super Bowl ring on his finger.

