LEADING OFF: Subway Series rolls, Ortiz honor, missing Cards

Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso swing away as the Subway Series starts up at Citi Field on Tuesday night with both New York teams in first place. Jordan Montgomery pitches for the Yankees, who own the best record in the majors at 66-31 and a whopping 12 1/2-game lead over Toronto in the AL East. Taijuan Walker starts for the Mets, whose once-formidable NL East edge over Atlanta was down to a half-game over the weekend. Judge tops the majors with 37 homers and has 81 RBIs for the Yankees. Alonso leads the big leagues with 82 RBIs and has hit 25 home runs. The teams play twice this week at the Mets’ home, then meet for two more games in late August at Yankee Stadium.

By The Associated Press

