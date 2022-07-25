US women’s team has new vibe, work to do before World Cup

The U.S. women’s national soccer team has a new look with young talent, and coach Vlatko Andonovski has tweaked its traditional straightforward and speedy attack to take a more nuanced approach. The players say something more is going on as well. They say there’s been a shift in the team’s vibe due in large part to a new mix of veterans and younger players. Andonovski set about remaking the team after a disappointing Olympic tournament in Tokyo where the U.S. came away with a bronze. They’re now looking to build toward the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

