Cardinals place WR Marquise Brown on injured list

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver Marquise Brown on the NFL’s active/non-football injury list because of a hamstring issue. The Cardinals acquired Brown and a third-round pick in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, who received the No. 23 overall pick in return. Arizona hopes Brown can partially offset the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, who will miss the season’s first six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns last season with Baltimore.

