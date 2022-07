MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Germany midfielder Klara Bühl will miss Wednesday’s semifinal game against France at the Women’s European Championship after she tested positive for COVID-19. The Bayern Munich midfielder has played in all four of Germany’s games so far and scored in a 2-0 win over Spain at the group stage. The German team says Bühl does not currently have symptoms and is in isolation. Other players returned negative tests.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.