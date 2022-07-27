Chargers safety James not practicing due to contract talks

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James spent most of Wednesday’s opening session of Los Angeles Chargers training camp on the sideline without a helmet. Coach Brandon Staley said James is only participating during the walkthrough portions of camp as the team and James’ agent look to finalize a contract extension. James — the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft — is in the final season of his rookie deal. James didn’t participate in any full-speed drills during the offseason program after having shoulder surgery at the conclusion of last season, but Staley said James has been fully cleared to go once the contract issues are resolved.

