Julio Jones excited to join Buccaneers, Brady on 1-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Julio Jones is the latest high-profile veteran to join forces with Tom Brady in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver to a one-year contract Wednesday. The move bolsters an already impressive array of playmakers the team has assembled around Brady. Jones spent 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to Tennessee last year. He is coming off the worst statistical season of his career and was released by the Titans in March. With the Bucs, he joins a talented receiving group that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and offseason acquisition Russell Gage as Brady’s primary playmakers. The Bucs also added veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in free agency as a replacement for Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement.

