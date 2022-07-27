Neymar to stand trial in Spain for Barcelona transfer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial in Spain a month before the World Cup for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013. Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and both the club and Brazilian team Santos are also set to go on trial after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the amount of the player’s transfer. The trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 17. That is about a month before the World Cup opens on Nov. 21 in Qatar. Neymar and his father face corruption charges and a prison sentence of up to two years.

