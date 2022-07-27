Suns extend contract of NBA’s Coach of the Year Williams

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension for Monty Williams, who was the NBA’s Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season. The team announced the extension on Wednesday. Williams, 50, led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021 where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first time the franchise had been in the Finals since 1993. They were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, but fell in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks.

