Titans’ top pick Treylon Burks has asthma under control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks says he lost 5 or 6 pounds before training camp and has his asthma under control. That’s helping the Titans’ top draft pick string together good practices as he starts trying to help replace A.J. Brown. Tennessee traded Brown in April for the 18th pick overall, which the Titans used to draft the All-Southeastern Conference receiver from Arkansas. Burks’ conditioning level had been a cause for concern since he bowed out of his first practice in a rookie minicamp. Burks says he should’ve attacked his situation better and been accountable.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.