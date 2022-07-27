Titans’ top pick Treylon Burks has asthma under control
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks says he lost 5 or 6 pounds before training camp and has his asthma under control. That’s helping the Titans’ top draft pick string together good practices as he starts trying to help replace A.J. Brown. Tennessee traded Brown in April for the 18th pick overall, which the Titans used to draft the All-Southeastern Conference receiver from Arkansas. Burks’ conditioning level had been a cause for concern since he bowed out of his first practice in a rookie minicamp. Burks says he should’ve attacked his situation better and been accountable.