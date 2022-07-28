4-time F1 champion Vettel to retire at end of season
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Auto Racing Writer
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel says he will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family. The German driver won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019. He has been largely unsuccessful this season with Aston Martin with a best finish of sixth place. But Vettel’s title bids with Ferrari were unsuccessful after promising starts were undone by driver errors under pressure. Vettel has also been increasingly vocal about human rights in countries where F1 goes racing and expressed environmental concerns.