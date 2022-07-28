All about speed: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill makes fast impression

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill runs fast, talks fast, thinks fast. The standout wide receiver was not, however, a fast learner when he came to the Miami Dolphins. The playbook may as well have been in a different language when Hill arrived in Miami from Kansas City this spring. He eventually went to receivers coach Wes Welker and revealed that he didn’t initially understand anything he was seeing. Hill’s days of not grasping the concepts within Miami’s playbook are over. And with Hill and Jaylen Waddle forming perhaps the NFL’s top speed duo at receiver, Miami hopes it has found a pairing that will give defenses nothing but headaches.

