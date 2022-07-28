LEADING OFF: Verlander goes for 14, Alcantara vs Mets again

Houston ace Justin Verlander, who leads the major leagues in wins, takes a 13-3 record and 1.86 ERA into his start Friday against visiting Seattle. The 39-year-old right-hander, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, is 5-0 with a 0.79 ERA in his last five outings, striking out 36 and walking six in 34 innings. Robbie Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, pitches for the Mariners after getting hit hard Sunday as the Astros completed a three-game sweep in Seattle. Elsewhere, slugger Pete Alonso and the first-place Mets are in Miami to face Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara for the fourth time since June 19. The All-Star righty is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings in the previous three matchups.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.