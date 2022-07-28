Liverpool without Alisson, Jota for Community Shield

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to be fit in time for the start of the Premier League season even though he’ll miss the Community Shield against Manchester City this weekend. Alisson has been struggling with an unspecified injury and hasn’t played since the 4-0 loss to Manchester United in a preseason friendly on July 12. The Brazil international has returned to training but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Alisson will not be risked against City at Leicester’s King Power Stadium for the annual game between last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners. Diogo Jota is out with a hamstring injury.

