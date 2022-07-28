USA Luge doubles slider Jayson Terdiman retires, will coach
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
Jayson Terdiman is done with sliding. He’s not done with luge. The two-time Olympian has been hired as a junior national team coach, USA Luge announced while also making his retirement from competitive racing official. Terdiman said last December that he was retiring and didn’t change his mind. Terdiman represented the U.S. at the Olympics in doubles luge twice; he went to the 2014 Sochi Olympics with Christian Niccum, then competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games with Matt Mortensen.