AP sources: Musgrove, Padres close to $100M, 5-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say All-Star right-hander Joe Musgrove and his hometown San Diego Padres are nearing agreement on a $100 million, five-year contract that would start next year. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is still a few days away from being finalized. The deal was first reported by the New York Post. Musgrove is coming off the first All-Star Game appearance of his seven-year career. He grew up in suburban El Cajon and etched himself into Padres lore when he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history in just his second start for San Diego last year.

