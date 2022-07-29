Naquin goes to 1st-place Mets from last-place Reds

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Naquin went to the first-place Mets from the last-place Reds and was on the bench for a series opener at Miami. New York acquired the left-handed-hitting outfielder and lefty reliever Phillip Diehl from on Thursday night in a deal for two teenage minor leaguers, outfielder Hector Rodríguez and right-hander Jose Acuña. Naquin, a first-round draft pick 10 years ago, was batting .246 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 56 games for the Reds. He homered and drove in two runs Thursday afternoon in a 7-6 loss to the Marlins.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.