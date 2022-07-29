Wilson, Plum help Aces deal Fever 13th straight loss, 93-72

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum each scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces handed the Indiana Fever their club-record 13th straight loss, 93-72 on Friday night to open a two-game series. The teams will meet again in Indiana on Sunday. Wilson was 10 of 15 from the field and had six rebounds, three assists and three steals to help Las Vegas improve to 21-8. Plum was 8 of 11, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Jackie Young added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Queen Egbo led Indiana with 13 points. The Fever are 5-26.

