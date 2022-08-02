Step by step: Herbert focusing on footwork going into Year 3

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Despite being the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and then reaching the Pro Bowl last season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert still has room to improve going into his third season. Herbert is focused his footwork. He made it a major focus of his offseason program and has continued to hone in on it during the first week of training camp. Even with getting up to speed with a new offense, Herbert was one of the league’s top quarterbacks last season. He tied Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady for most 300-yard games (nine), was second in completions (443) and passing yards (5,104), and third in passing touchdowns with 38.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.