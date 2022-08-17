Jets’ Brown aims to prove he’s still a top-notch left tackle

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown was simply exploring his job options two weeks ago while visiting the New York Jets and seeing if they might be a good fit. Right tackle Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury a few days later and signing Brown suddenly became a priority for the Jets. After signing a two-year deal worth $22 million, Brown is slated to be New York’s starting left tackle this season. Brown also plans to prove he’s still a top-notch player at his position despite heading into his 15th season and turning 37 at the end of the month.

