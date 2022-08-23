Mariners’ Robbie Ray loses no-hitter in 7th vs Nationals

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray has lost his no-hit try on a leadoff home run in the seventh inning by Washington’s Joey Meneses. Ray had faced just one batter over the minimum through six innings. But Meneses ended any chance of Ray’s first no-no with his sixth home run of the season. Ray issued a pair of walks but was able to pick off Alex Call at first base to end the fourth inning. Ray also walked Cesar Hernandez on four pitches in the fifth inning, but he was stranded at third after Riley Adams struck out. Seattle leads 2-1.

