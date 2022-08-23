New coach, addition of Adams biggest moves for Raiders
By The Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders made a couple of big changes after making the playoffs last season for the second time in the past 19 years. The Raiders hired Josh McDaniels as coach to replace Rich Bisaccia and then made a big trade for star receiver Davante Adams in hopes of sparking the offense. Las Vegas also signed star edge rusher Chandler Jones as the Raiders try to keep up with the competition in the ultra-competitive AFC West.