49ers hoping QB Trey Lance helps them take next step

By The Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to build on last season’s trip to the NFC title game and win the franchise’s first Super Bowl in more than a quarter-century. The Niners are making a big change this season by handing over the offense to second-year QB Trey Lance. Lance played sparingly behind Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie, but should have plenty of help with a strong defense led by Nick Bosa, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and a talented group of playmakers highlighted by versatile receiver Deebo Samuel.

