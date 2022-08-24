49ers hoping QB Trey Lance helps them take next step

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to build on last season’s trip to the NFC title game and win the franchise’s first Super Bowl in more than a quarter-century. The Niners are making a big change this season by handing over the offense to second-year QB Trey Lance. Lance played sparingly behind Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie, but should have plenty of help with a strong defense led by Nick Bosa, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and a talented group of playmakers highlighted by versatile receiver Deebo Samuel.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.