Bears enter new era, look to make jump under Poles, Eberflus

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are prepared to enter a new era under new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. Chicago comes into the season with few established playmakers on offense and questions to answer on defense, starting with the opener against San Francisco on Sept. 11. The Bears went 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They are counting on quarterback Justin Fields to make big strides after a shaky rookie year. On defense, the Bears had an offseason contract standoff with star linebacker Roquan Smith that ended without a new deal.

