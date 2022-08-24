Rams think they have talent, tenacity for Super Bowl repeat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams believe they have the talent and the tenacity to compete for a second consecutive Super Bowl title. The Rams broke through last season with nine wins in their final 10 regular season games, capped by a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. While the Rams lost Von Miller and a handful of starters from that team, they’re returning with most of the key talent from their title-winning squad, including Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. They also added receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

