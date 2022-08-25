Araiza, 2 SDSU teammates accused of gang rape in civil suit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang-raping a teenager at an off-campus party last fall. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court. It accuses Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a home where Araiza had been living. The plaintiff is now 18. She is identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” because she was underage at the time.

By BERNIE WILSON and JULIE WATSON Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.