Chiefs honor Len Dawson during preseason finale vs Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One day after Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson’s family announced his death at the age of 87, the Kansas City Chiefs played the Green Bay Packers in a preseason rematch of the first Super Bowl. It seemed fitting given that game on a sunny January day in 1967, televised by both CBS and NBC, is when many fans first got to see “Lenny the Cool.” Patrick Mahomes wore a hoody with Dawson’s image on the back of it, and Chiefs helmets had his No. 16 on them. Many fans wore his jersey as they sat in the stands and watch the Chiefs and Packers put the finishing touches on the preseason.

