Steelers QB Rudolph upbeat despite seemingly long odds
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph could face long odds to stay with the team. Rudolph is part of a three-man race with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett to be the starter when the team opens the season at Cincinnati on Sept. 11. Trubisky has spent most of camp working with the starters and Pickett has impressed during the early stages of his rookie season. Rudolph will get one more chance to state his case in Pittsburgh’s preseason finale against Detroit. The four-year veteran says he’s going to keep competing until they tell him he can’t.