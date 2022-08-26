49ers still have unknowns at QB and O-line after preseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers still face the same two major questions at the end of the exhibition season as they did at the start of training camp. Now the Niners will have to wait until the start of the regular season for answers on whether untested quarterback Trey Lance is ready to take over the offense and whether the offensive line will be dependable enough to give Lance a chance at success. Lance finished the exhibition season on Thursday night playing three mostly unproductive series behind a suspect line in a 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans.

