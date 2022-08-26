After uncertain offseason, Ravens’ Clark eager to contribute

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The speculation about Chuck Clark’s future began in earnest when the Baltimore Ravens drafted fellow safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round this year. Clark says he was indeed caught off guard. But he’s still with the team as part of a revamped secondary. After starting 44 games the past three seasons, he’s preparing to contribute again. The Ravens wrap up their preseason schedule Saturday against Washington. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is not expected to play.

